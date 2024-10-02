wrestling / News
New WWE NXT Vignette Airs For Incoming Star Delta
October 1, 2024 | Posted by
A vignette aired on this week’s NXT for the incoming Delta. Tuesday night’s show saw a vignette air for the Australian star, as you can see below.
Delta signed with WWE in late July. The vignette hinted at a possible Halloween Havoc arrival, as the highway signs were exit 10 and route NXT 27. Halloween Havoc takes place on October 27th.
🤔 🤔 🤔 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2id03i8qkG
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024