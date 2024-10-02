wrestling / News

New WWE NXT Vignette Airs For Incoming Star Delta

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Delta Image Credit: WWE

A vignette aired on this week’s NXT for the incoming Delta. Tuesday night’s show saw a vignette air for the Australian star, as you can see below.

Delta signed with WWE in late July. The vignette hinted at a possible Halloween Havoc arrival, as the highway signs were exit 10 and route NXT 27. Halloween Havoc takes place on October 27th.

