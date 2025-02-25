New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi on Monday’s show to capture the titles. Morgan pinned Naomi after Rodriguez smacked Naomi’s head on the ringpost to pick up the win and claim the championships.

This marks Morgan and Rodriguez’s second run with the titles as a team. They previously held them from July 1st to July 17th, 2023. Naomi and Belair’s reign ends at 73 days for Naomi and 104 for Belair, who won the titles with Jade Cargill from the Unholy Union at WWE Bash in Berlin.