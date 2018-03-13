wrestling / News
Various News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Attend Blockers SXSW Premiere, The Bar is Mad, Abbey Laith Working CHIKARA King of Trios
March 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Here are John Cena & Nikki Bella attending the Blockers SXSW premiere…
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, The Bar threw a fit in the fallout video after Braun Strowman single-handedly won a tag team battle royal to earn a shot at the titles at WrestleMania 34…
– Former NXT performer Abbey Laith has been announced for the 2018 CHIKARA King of Trios tournament…
OUR PRINCESS RETURNS! At King of Trios 2018 @AbbeyLaithWWE & @LosIceCreams reunite for the biggest tournament in all of pro-wrestling! Tickets on-sale now: https://t.co/w05aX6Iqyr pic.twitter.com/z445Vs9hxe
— chikarapro (@CHIKARApro) March 13, 2018