Various News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Attend Blockers SXSW Premiere, The Bar is Mad, Abbey Laith Working CHIKARA King of Trios

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here are John Cena & Nikki Bella attending the Blockers SXSW premiere…

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, The Bar threw a fit in the fallout video after Braun Strowman single-handedly won a tag team battle royal to earn a shot at the titles at WrestleMania 34…

– Former NXT performer Abbey Laith has been announced for the 2018 CHIKARA King of Trios tournament…

