Next NXT Takeover Will Happen On October 4
WWE has announced that the next NXT Takeover PPV will take place on October 4, but a location was not revealed at this time. Since the pandemic started, Takeover events have been at the Performance Center or Full Sail.
Mark your calendars! The next edition of NXT TakeOver will come crashing into your home on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 ET/4 PT.
The event comes on the heels of an historic NXT TakeOver XXX that saw Damian Priest win a grueling North American Title Ladder Match, Io Shirai valiantly defend her NXT Women’s TItle, and Karrion Kross bring Doomsday by capturing the NXT Championship. Since then, Kross’ injury opened the window for Finn Bálor to capture the NXT Title in an epic series of matches involving Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.
Don’t miss the next NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4 on the award-winning WWE Network, and catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.
