Nia Jax on How Things Have Changed Backstage in WWE

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Nia Jax discussed how the WWE locker room environment has changed since she returned to the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nia Jax on locker room culture: “The locker room culture is constantly changing, but I do find as though we have more of a support system for each other. I come from a team background, I’ve played sports my whole life, and it’s always been like, ‘You’re only as strong as your weakest link.’ I find as though previously, everybody took it more like, ‘Me, me, me,’ sort of thing where it’s like, ‘I need to do this.’ Now, we’re more like we all need to come together to support so-and-so, and we all need to come together. I think it’s more of a team and a group effort in the locker room, I feel.”

On how things have changed since she returned to WWE: “I also feel like a lot of the creative and our producers are more like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, but make sure to realize, go have fun. Go enjoy what you’re doing.’ It’s not where it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did this, I’m going to have so many repercussions when I get backstage.’ It’s more like, ‘Try something. If it doesn’t work out, figure it out. We’ll figure it out later.’ It’s a different kind of culture and a different kind of atmosphere, and it’s more, I feel as though there’s just more support and encouragement.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, Nia Jax will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship. The event goes down on Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.