Nic Nemeth Says He Is Planning To Bounce Around On The Indies

Following his promotional debut at TNA Hard To Kill, Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler spoke with Sam Leterna on TNA’s Instagram (per Fightful).

During it the former WWE star was asked whether he would also work independent dates in addition to dates for TNA and NJPW.

He said, “Of course, yeah. I’m gonna bounce around. I said I was very fortunate when I announced that I was, actually I didn’t announce it. WWE announced it. The outpouring, it wasn’t just congrats. It was, ‘Can we get you here?’ I’m very fortunate, and I was in a little bubble because I always just did with this one company. I never got to see it for myself or go with another company, or just fly myself to Japan. I’m doing all these things, and it’s really exciting because I didn’t really have a chance in the last 20 years. I was focused on some other things. I go, this is so exciting for me that I want to bounce around. You’re gonna see me on the independents. You’re gonna see me showing up. I’m hitting Puerto Rico this weekend and bouncing around. I hope I can make that work to where it’s like, I show up somewhere, everybody’s better because I was there, and now you want to come back next time because you know I’m coming back again. I want to do that in as many places as I can, and there’s a million people out there that I want to get in the ring with, and it’s gonna be a special year or two before we even start it over again. I’m really looking forward to it.”