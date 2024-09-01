Nic Nemeth Reflects On Teaming With Brother In TNA Against ABC

Nic Nemeth teamed up with his brother Ryan against ABC on TNA Impact back in June, and he reflected on the match in a recent interview. Nemeth spoke with Fightful and talked about the match and more; you can see highlights below:

On teaming with Ryan: “So I got a chance to finally work with my brother after all these years of doing things and never having a chance. We don’t have crazy chemistry in the ring because we haven’t really worked together, but we have natural chemistry. So it worked out really quickly really easily to like get into a couple of pieces and just do it.”

On facing ABC: “Again, having your opponents be ABC really helps out because those guys are so smooth so slick. They can do anything and they could be there for anything and that really helped out but it was fun like to get. But yeah, working with everybody’s been great. Getting a chance to do some stuff with my brothers even better. We’re working on a bunch of other stuff behind the scenes. So that’ll be coming out in the next couple of weeks and months. It’ll be fun.”