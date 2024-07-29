Nic Nemeth Thinks Women’s Title Match Should Main Event AEW All In

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth spoke about why he thinks Toni Storm vs. Mariah May should be the main event of AEW All In. The two are set to battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Nemeth said: “Toni has really found a way, no matter what, to always have some kind of sound clip. Whether it’s Comic Con, or this, ‘Are you prepared to die? Because I am.’ Even if they had no heat and nobody cared about that fight, that would be played all over the place. You could feel it in the crowd just hearing the clip, you could hear it. They were begging for Toni, their favorite all of a sudden, to get some retribution, and that match, I would love to see it main event. It probably won’t, man, but they have the fire behind it, and damn it, it’s fun to be watching this unfold.“