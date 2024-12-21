Nic Nemeth Says WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Would Be ‘Awesome’, Would Want To Mention TNA

In an interview with The Daily Star (via Fightful), Nic Nemeth spoke about a possible appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble, and how he would like to put the spotlight on TNA. Nemeth is the current TNA World Champion.

He said: “I’m trying to think now what music would be better to make everyone go, ‘Oh!’? I don’t know. As much as I’d want to hear my new music, I think we’d play the old stuff, and then maybe the new one on the way out or something. A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that’s so cool. WWE’s killing it right now. To do something fun wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face? That would be awesome. But the most important thing would be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That’s the only reason I’d want to do it. It’d be cool to see some old friends, but most importantly, I just… you know, I left on purpose. Not because I hated that place. They’re killing it right now.“