Nick Aldis Explains Why He Was Moved to NWA Worlds Title Match for Crockett Cup

– During a recent interview with Ella Jay for SEScoops, Nick Aldis discussed why the change was made for him to face Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the Crockett Cup event rather than competing in the tournament with Doug Williams. Nick Aldis the following (via Fightful):

“It was a business decision that the NWA made. The prevailing thought was that, while the British Invasion reunion had been well-received, the main event, in my opinion, is the most important thing on the show. There was no main event. There was no marquee match, there was no anchor to this event. The culture that my run with the belt established is, the title is the glue that holds the NWA culture together. A few weeks out, I got a phone call that said, ‘we need you back in the main event pictures.’ That’s wrestling, sometimes things have to change. I took a lot of pride in the fact that I was needed to kick that event into fifth gear. I’m glad that it worked. It’s hard to sell tickets to two shows back-to-back. It’s a difficult task for any company. I took it on as a personal challenge. ‘You have four weeks to get people into Aldis vs. Cardona.’ How do we tell that story and get butts in seats? We pulled it off.”