Nick Aldis Wins Impact World Title Shot At Against All Odds In 8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis is headed for Slammiversary to challenge for the Impact World Title after winning the 8-4-1 match at Against All Odds. Aldis picked up the win on Friday’s Impact! Plus event, which saw Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Aldis face Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann. The first team won the initial bout, which led to a four-way match between the winning team. Aldis picked up the win by making Heath tap out to a Texas Cloverleaf.

Aldis will challenge the winner of tonight’s match between Steve Maclin and Alex Shelley at Slammiversary, which takes place on July 15th and airs live on PPV.

The FIRST EVER 8-4-1 match is NEXT! Could @RealNickAldis leave the #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Championship! #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/YDpm1MKeXb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023