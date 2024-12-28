Nick Gage Gives Update On His Relationship With GCW

Nick Gage moved on from GCW back in October, and he recently gave an update on his relationship with the company. Gage previously announced that he was moving on from the company for the time being, with GCW owner Brett Lauderdale saying that he would continue to support Gage and that the move was “in everybody’s best interest.” Gage spoke with MuscleManMalcolm recently and noted that he’s spoken with GCW and he still considers it his home promotion, but that neither side is seeking to come back at this time.

“I don’t know,” Gage began (per Fightful). “I really don’t know, Malcolm. I text, I get answers. We hit a little bit of back-and-forth, but that’s it. Am I sought out to, ‘Please!,’ and begging? None of that. Vice versa from him, none of that coming my way.”

He continued, “I feel like in time, it will heal wounds, and we’ll get back on track the way we’re supposed to be, the right way. You know what? I just think it’ll happen organically and naturally to where the time will be right, and me and him will be f**king cool as we should be, and probably sit down at dinner and discuss what it is. Who knows when it’s gonna happen?”