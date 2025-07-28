wrestling / News
Nick Hogan Attending Tonight’s WWE Raw
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Nick Hogan is attendance at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. TMZ reports that the son of the late Hulk Hogan will be in attendance at tonight’s episode of Raw in Detroit, Michigan where tributes to the late WWE icon will continue. The Real American Beer Instagram account then confirmed Nick was at tonight’s show, with the photo showing Nick next to Jey Uso, Chad Bronstein, and Chris Volo.
To be clear, it’s not currently known if Nick will appear on tonight’s show or have any involvement with it. Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday and WWE held tributes to him on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.
