– During an interview with LightShedLive that was recorded on April 7, WWE executive Nick Khan explained how Triple H is still in c charge of WWE as the Chief Creative Officer and how Vince McMahon specifically articulated that when the Endeavor acquisition of WWE was announced. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Khan on Triple H staying head of creative of WWE: “On Monday [April 3], when this deal was officially announced, Vince sent out a company-wide email to our thousand or so employees, including myself, and in the email, he laid out the structure of the NewCo. Specifically, he articulated that Paul Levesque remains the sole Chief Creative Officer. Sole. How does that work? Does that mean that technically because I’m in charge of the business side of the business that I don’t seek input from other people.”

On how Triple H still seeks input from Vince McMahon: “I wouldn’t seek input from Vince McMahon, who created this entire empire? That would be a mistake on my behalf. Paul and Vince, a family relationship, a relationship that spans back to the mid-90s. Paul is in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas that he and Paul are going to communicate, that’s always going to be the case. We’re lucky to have Vince. We’re lucky to have Paul in control of creative. We’re lucky that the set up that Vince created, that the company could continue to exist, even when Vince stepped out for that five month period, the company kept flowing. We think the best organizations are set up that way and that’s the way Vince set up WWE.”

It was rumored that Vince McMahon was in charge of the April 3, post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw and made multiple changes to the show.