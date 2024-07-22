Nick Khan Sells $2.39 Million Worth of TKO Shares

According to a SEC filing, WWE President Nick Khan is selling 22,693 Class A shares of TKO stock, worth $2,394,846.54. The sale was brokered by Fidelity Brokerage Services and is listed as a “Restricted Stock Vesting” by the Nature of Acquisition Transaction.

