– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick discussed WWE Hall of Famer Edge possibly retiring or leaving WWE. Instead, Patrick predicted that Edge will move into a phase in his career he will still work some limited dates and mainly appear at WrestleMania, similar to The Undertaker near the end of his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Patrick on Edge’s future: “Everybody’s talking about whether he’s going to retire … I think he’s going to be like The Undertaker. He can’t do the road anymore — the road is for a young guy. It was a miracle he made his comeback [in 2020] after having neck surgery and the problems he had. Vince [McMahon] don’t just pick and choose [wrestlers working a part-time schedule] … he does with Brock [Lesnar], but everybody else has to do road.”

His thoughts on Edge returning to WWE at some point: “He probably won’t be on all of them, but I’m sure he’ll be on another WrestleMania again — soon. If he does retire, I don’t think he’ll be completely gone.”

Patrick on working with Edge and Christian In WWE: “Vince pulled Teddy [Long] to the side and said, ‘These guys are cutting it too damn close on these pre-counts. If they cut it too close, count their asses out.’ … They were scared that I was going to count them out, too! I’m like, ‘I’ll work with you, brother. I’m new here, I’m not trying to make any waves.'”

Edge recently revealed that his WWE contract is slated to expire at the end of September 2023.