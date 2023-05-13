Nick Patrick Says WWE Had More of a Team Atmosphere Than WCW

– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick compared working in WWE compared to WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Patrick on working in WWE compared to WCW: “More like a team in WWE than WCW. WCW, some of the big stars had their own private locker rooms, private catering, and private time. You could or couldn’t go in and out of there.”

Nick Patrick on being able to get straight answers from Vince McMahon: “WCW had a lot of monsters, but they made real monsters. It was hard to get a direct answer a lot of times. If you want to get a damn answer in WWE, you go up to Vince … You’ll get a straight answer from him.”