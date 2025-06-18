– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Nick Wayne spoke about Darby Allin completing his climb to the top of Mount Everest, and praising Allin’s accomplishment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Oh, man, that is amazing. The amount of like training and preparation that goes into that just itself is like unreal. But the fact that it takes two months to like climb this thing is crazy. So when I found out it was like two months, that really blew my mind. I was like, Oh my God. And then he, like, they say like, people like don’t make it sometimes when they’re trying to climb Everest. And I’m like, wow. Yeah. So, I mean, congratulations on him. He did it. But yeah, it’s insane.”

As previously noted, Darby Allin made it to the summit of Mount Everest last month, planting an AEW flag at the top. It’s unknown when he’ll be making his return to AEW TV.