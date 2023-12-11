Nick Wayne Wants a Match With Bryan Danielson

Nick Wayne has Bryan Danielson at the top of his wishlist of opponents. The AEW star recently spoke with Casual Conversations With the Classic and during the interview, he was asked who he is looking for matches with in the company.

“Bryan Danielson, most definitely,” Wayne answered (per Wrestling Inc). “Bryan Danielson actually used to watch Buddy [Wayne] on TV. He sent a student of ours to the school. He did a book signing in Seattle and someone went to him and they’re like, ‘I want to be a professional wrestler. I live in Bellevue, Washington. Where should I train?’ [Danielson responded], ‘Buddy Wayne is in your backyard. Please go train there.” The first time I met him he’s like, ‘I used to watch your dad on TV when I was young.’ I’m like, ‘Wow that is crazy. That’s so awesome.'”

He added, “So it’d be like a cool full circle [moment] in a way, and of course, he’s the best wrestler in the world. You’d want to wrestle him, you’d want to get better. You’d want him to elevate you and that’s exactly what I would like.”

Wayne also named Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay as opponents he’d like to face off with.