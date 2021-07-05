Nicole Savoy On Reuniting With Big Swole For AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, Wrestling LuFisto

In a recent interview with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling, Nicole Savoy discussed reuniting with Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, wrestling LuFisto, and much more. Here are some highlights via Love:

Nicole Savoy on reuniting with Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament: “It was quite the experience. What people don’t seem to understand is I read the comments on Twitter where they’re like, ‘oh, well, Nicole’s not like that. She doesn’t have to act that way.’ And I’m like, ‘but the Big Swole, Lil’ Swole thing? That’s just us on a regular day basis!’ We’re that outside of the ring, just goofy and silly for no reason. So to bring all of that shenanigans, or as we like to put it, Swolenanigans, into the ring, that was a lot of fun. I loved tagging with her. That was just the best. I had a good time, had a good time got a couple of suplexes in, you know, Got it out there!”

On what matches she would recommend to someone that’s never seen her wrestle: “My match with Madison Eagles! I was going to say, either her or my matches with LuFisto. Funny story: when I found out that I was wrestling LuFisto – her and Heidi Lovelace were my first two matches in the Shimmer. I was so excited to wrestle Heidi, but I was very scared and intimidated to wrestle LuFisto. I legit was throwing up before my match. Like they were like ‘Savoy, are you okay,’ and I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m, I’m fine. Excuse me,’ and I would run straight to the bathroom and throw up. And then, I remember before I went out there, Allison Danger looked at me and she’s like, ‘so, you get to wrestle LuFisto? Don’t fuck up!’ I’m like, ‘what? How do you say that to somebody before they go out there?!'”