Nicole Savoy Gives Update After MLW Fightland Injury

Nicole Savoy gave fans an update on her status after being stretchered out of MLW Fightland last night due to injury. As reported, Savoy was taken to the hospital after her match with Holidead at last night’s show in Philadelphia and was believed to have had a rib injury.

Savoy posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, noting that she had a bruised sternum. She wrote:

“Sorry to give everyone a scare. Thank you for the messages! I really appreciate it! First, thank you so much to MLW for the opportunity! I hope to come back again! Second, nothing is broken. The doctor told me I have a bruised sternum. Greatly sorry again for scaring everyone.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Savoy for a quick and full recovery.