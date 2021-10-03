Nicole Savoy & TJP Injured at MLW Fightland

Nicole Savoy and TJP were both injured at tonight’s MLW Fightland show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, reports Fightful.

Savoy was stretchered to the back and taken to the hospital during her match with Holidead, and LA Park later confirmed that Savoy had broken a rib.

TJP was injured during his Opera Cup First Round match against Alex Shelley, though he was not taken to the hospital.

The show will air as a one hour special on VICE TV on October 7th and feature Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone in a Champion vs. Champion Match and the Opera Cup.