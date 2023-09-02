– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW broadcaster Nigel McGuinness discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and Jack Perry coming out of All In London, if Bryan Danielson was looking to wrestle him at All In, and more. Below are some highlights:

On fans talking about the backstage drama in AEW instead of All In: “Yeah, it’s a complex situation, isn’t it? That’s arguably the problem with social media is that a few voices can make a lot of noise. For someone who saw how much work went into that show, you know, the prestige and what it meant for not just me, but all the other people on the show, to be talking about anything other than the show, then it’s a bit of a slight, certainly.”

On backstage drama in AEW: “But listen, that’s the nature of human beings. Would I prefer that, you know, if something happens backstage, it doesn’t immediately go on the internet? Absolutely. You know what I mean, and there was an era and a time where if that happened, they’d have found out who did it and they wouldn’t be in the company anymore. Let’s put it that way. But, you know, this is a different world today. The Internet is a huge part of everything, certainly. So, at the end of the day, it is what it is.”

On if Bryan Danielson was planting seeds to wrestle him at All In: “I don’t think he was planting seeds. I think he was just, that was the last thing he wanted was to have to wrestle me again for sure. But that being the case, (he said jokingly), you know, how ironic after he said that if he ever got in the ring with me he would break my neck. That Karma is a bitch. He broke his arm. The next time he wrestled from an elbow drop no less. There was obviously some thought of me getting back in the ring one time. I would have loved to have done it at Wembley Stadium. Obviously, I would have loved to have done it with Bryan as well.”

If he’s calling All Out this weekend: “You know, they haven’t smartened me up yet. I’m obviously going to be in the city. I will be there obviously at the pay-per-view. I’d love to be a part of it, but as I’m aware, they’ve got plenty of other very capable commentators. Maybe if there is a Collision heavy match on the show, maybe I could pop out and do something for that. I still feel so blessed for All In. I got to call the whole show which was just incredible and to announce, as I’m sure you’re aware, 81,035 fans, for a kid that 31 years prior sat in the crowd as a fan, to be able to do that, you couldn’t write that. If somebody told you that would happen, it would be like a Hollywood movie. Just, you’d never expect it. But as I said, another blessing in my life and certainly hoping for a few more moments this weekend.”