Nigel McGuinness Taunts Bryan Danielson on Social Media, Begins ‘The Fragile Countdown’

In a post on Twitter, Nigel McGuinness called out Bryan Danielson, taunting the AEW World Champion ahead of their upcoming match. McGuinness and Danielson will have a match at AEW Grand Slam next week, assuming Danielson can get cleared.

McGuinness wrote: “The Fragile Countdown begins – let Cryin Bryan know you want to see him in the ring at Grand Slam – #americancoward”