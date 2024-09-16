wrestling / News
Nigel McGuinness Taunts Bryan Danielson on Social Media, Begins ‘The Fragile Countdown’
In a post on Twitter, Nigel McGuinness called out Bryan Danielson, taunting the AEW World Champion ahead of their upcoming match. McGuinness and Danielson will have a match at AEW Grand Slam next week, assuming Danielson can get cleared.
McGuinness wrote: “The Fragile Countdown begins – let Cryin Bryan know you want to see him in the ring at Grand Slam – #americancoward”
The Fragile Countdown begins – let Cryin Bryan know you want to see him in the ring at Grand Slam – #americancoward pic.twitter.com/dVSPjLOthY
— Nigel Mcguinness (@McGuinnessNigel) September 16, 2024
