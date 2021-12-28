Nikki A.S.H. And Rhea Ripley To Get WWE Women’s Tag Title Match

Nikki A.S.H. And Rhea Ripley will get a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at some point after Carmella agreed to the bout on tonight’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Nikki challenge Carmella on her and Ripley’s behalf, to which Carmella readily agreed.

Carmella and Zelina Vega are the champions, having defeated Nikki and Ripley on the November 22nd episode of Raw for the titles. Neither Vega nor Ripley were at tonight’s show.