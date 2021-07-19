wrestling / News

Nikki A.S.H. Wins Briefcase in Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Video)

July 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki A.S.H. WWE Money in the Bank

Nikki A.S.H. is Almost a Superhero but fully Ms. Money in the Bank following the opening match of tonight’s PPV. Nikki won the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match to earn the briefcase. A.S.H. climbed over six the other women while Alexa Bliss was buried under ladders to grab the briefcase and win the match; you can check out highlights from the bout below.

Nikki is now able to cash in the briefcase at any time for a championship match against the opponent of her choosing in the next year. She succeeds Asuka as Ms. Money in the Bank. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nikki ASH, WWE Money in the Bank, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading