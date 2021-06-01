wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Beats Charlotte Flair By Surviving Beat the Clock Challenge On Raw (Clip)
Nikki Cross is 2-0 since returning to Raw, beating Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock Challenge on Monday’s show. On tonight’s show, Cross faced Flair in a match with two minutes on the clock. Cross was able to get the win by keeping Flair from pinning her for the duration.
This is Cross’ second such win in a row, having done the same against Rhea Ripley on last week’s show. Cross had asked for the match against Flair, arguing that she should have a match against the winner of Ripley and Flair’s bout at WWE Hell in a Cell. You can see a clip from the match below:
Consider that ⏰ SMASHED.@NikkiCrossWWE did it again! #WWERaw #BeatTheClockChallenge pic.twitter.com/dLz7J9GflU
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021