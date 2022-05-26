Nikkita Lyons Reveals Extent of Injury, Says She Has Partial MCL Tear & MCL Sprain

Nikkita Lyons revealed details of her injury in a new video. As reported on Tuesday, WWE announced during NXT that Lyons was out of the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament after she suffered an injury.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Lyons noted that she suffered a a partial tear of her MCL and an MCL sprain. Lyons did not say how long she was expected to be out.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lyons for a quick and full recovery.