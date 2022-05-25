Nikkita Lyons Removed From Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament Due to Injury

Nikkita Lyons is out of action due to injury, as it was announced tonight that she’s been pulled from the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament. On Tuesday’s show, it was announced that Lyons has suffered an injury and will not continue in the tournament.

Lyons’ opponent in the semifinals Fallon Henley was initially given a bye into the finals, but Tiffany Stratton challenged Henley to a match for the spot in the finals and Henley accepted. The winner of that match will face Roxanne Perez, who defeated Lash Legend on tonight’s show, in the finals of the tournament.