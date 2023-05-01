Ninja Mack Gives Update on Pro Wrestling NOAH Contract, Would Like to Face Will Ospreay

Ninja Mack recently gave details on his Pro Wrestling NOAH contract status, wanting to face off with Will Ospreay from NJPW and more. Mack spoke with PWMania for a new interview and the outlet sent along some transcribed comments that you can check out below:

On who he’d like to challenge from NJPW: “I mean, if I had the choice I think I’m never one to name small. I would I would love this match. Will Ospreay. I think if I had the chance to do battle Will Ospreay I think we could really tear it down. I think he’s one of the top tier talent in the world. And I like to challenge myself and if I can put myself in the ring with one of the best right now just to see where I stand, it’s a test for me and I mean just like any test if you’re successful or failure you learn from it so I think it would give me a good point of where I’m at in my career if I can get in the ring with a Will Ospreay.”

On his Pro Wrestling NOAH contract status: “I signed a one year back at the end of June, I would start July so my contract actually ends June 30. Going into July I know we’ve recently brought it up with Pro Wrestling Noah, are we are we looking into going another year? What’s the future of Ninja Mack and Noah? Nothing’s official yet that’s been announced. So it might even depend on what happens on May 4. You know, if I take that belt, I think I get a I get a lot of points on my side to have power to negotiate a little more. So they might be holding a see what happens May fourth with HAYATA.”

On Pro Wrestling NOAH potentially working with WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling: “Knowing history they’ve done a little bit of work with Impact history before. Looking at the umbrella of what NOAH is at, GCW does some work with DDT and if I’m not mistaken, I believe DDT and NOAH are under Cyber Agency. So it’s under the same umbrella so I don’t rule out the possibility and GCW’s coming back to Japan in July. And you know if I do renew that contract I’d be here in July you never know what can happen. But to me I guess I shoot for the big dogs I think if if NOAH really wanted to do something and if it was allowed, WWE, let’s go for the big people. Let’s take them on I think. Marufuji is the genius of NOAH. I think he can go toe to toe with many of the biggest stars there. So, I mean, Nakajima is phenomenal, Kenoh, our young ace Kiyomiya. All these guys are so well, why not put them against the best talent?. Ninja Mack vs Ricochet? How does that sound? You know, I think we have the right opponent, the right people that can line something up to make it happen. So I’d shoot for the big dogs. Let’s go WWE. I mean, AEW, the doors are open. Tony Khan has proven himself to to work with many companies. They got mega stars over there also, and I don’t see AEW being ruled out. So AEW, WWE, some of the big dogs is what I would shoot for.”