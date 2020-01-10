Nitro Girl Chameleon Sued For Allegedly Harassing Teacher & Plagiarizing From Her

– Carmel Macklin, the former Nitro Girl Chameleon, is being sued for allegedly harassing a teacher and trying to drive her out of her job. The New York Post reports that Brendamarie Alexander has filed suit against Macklin and others alleging that she was targeted by Macklin, who is an assistant principle at the Eagle Academy for Young Men in Queens, who she was trying to drive her out of her job due to her age (54).

Alexander says that she began with the Department of Education of New York in 2001 and wrote a student and teacher guidebook for her school as part of her master’s project. She says she presented it to Macklin, who ““redistributed the handbook and presented it as their own, making no changes except to rearrange some sections.” When she contacted Macklin to complain, Alexander says Macklin “did not respond at all.”

Alexander says she was targeted by school administration to get rid of her in order to allow them to hire younger teachers; her lawyer said, “They did everything they could to make her life miserable.” This includes allegedly oversubscribing her classes with hefty student counts, being the only person to face potential discipline among several teachers who intervened in a student fight and more. She claims that after she got a new teaching gig at John Adams High School in Queens in September 18th, the harassment continued, with administrators giving her minimal duties and asking teachers to record her in an attempt to force her out.

Her laywer adds that she was hit with several new charges after she filed a a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as her federal suit, that include “stealing” a parking pass and a discrimination allegation. Alexander denies those allegations.

The DOE has said that it will review the lawsuit. Macklin was not only a Nitro Girl in WCW, but also worked under the character of Miss Jones in the company.