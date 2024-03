NJPW 52nd Anniversary Show Results: Jack Perry Joins House of Torture

NJPW held their 52nd anniversary show this morning at the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The show featured Jack Perry winning his New Japan Cup match with Shota Umino, with help from House of Torture’s Ren Narita, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Dick Togo. He then joined the faction. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) def. Tomoaki Honma & Tanga Loa

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo)

* El Desperado, Tomohiuro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & Boltin Oleg def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi)

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & TJP) def. War Dogs (Gedo, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)

* Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura & DOUKI) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo)

* New Japan Cup First Round: Toru Yano def. Yujiro Takahashi

* New Japan Cup First Round: YOSHI-HASHI def. KENTA

* New Japan Cup First Round: Jack Perry def. Shota Umino

* Tetsuya Naito def. SHO