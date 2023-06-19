wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Lineups For Both Nights of NJPW STRONG: Independence Day
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineups for both nights of NJPW Strong: Independence Day. The two-night event happens on July 4-5 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
Night one:
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) vs. Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors
* Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
* Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo
* Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
* Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
* Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
* Kickoff match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori
Night two:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
* Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
* Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
* Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero
* Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
* JR Kratos vs. Oskar Leube
* Kickoff match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka
