NJPW Forced To Cancel Burning Spirit As Typhoon Nanmadol Threatens Landfall

Tomorrow was slated to hold a Burning Spirit event by NJPW in Beppu, Japan, but an impending Typhoon Nanmadol has induced the company to cancel the show. As of now, the upcoming Monday and Wednesday events are still on schedule. The full announcement from NJPW reads:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to make landfall in the south of Japan on September 18, NJPW has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the evening’s Burning Spirit event in Beppu’s B-Con Plaza in the interests of safety.

We deeply apologise for the disappointment caused, as well as for the short notice of this announcement. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders; those requiring English assistance in the refund process can fill out a contact form at https://www.njpw1972.com/contact/inquiry/ with the category ‘ticket inquiries’.

Schedules live events in Fukuoka on Monday, September 19, and Kumamoto on Wednesday September 21 are currently set to proceed as planned; however attendees are encouraged to check English and Japanese web and social media for the latest information.