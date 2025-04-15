– New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed multiple new matches for next year’s NJPW Resurgence 2025. The event will be held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on May 9. Konosuke Takeshita defends the NEVER Openweight Championship against El Phantasmo (ELP). Also, Tomohiro Ishii will defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Drilla Maloney. Here’s the full announcement:

Massive Matches set for Resurgence May 9! 【NJoA】

Four titles and more at stake in matches announced so far

Following Windy City Riot in Chicago, and with cards set for the Road to Dontaku, the first matches are set for Resurgence May 9 in Ontario! Four title matches are on deck so far for what is sure to be an incredible night in the Toyota Arena.

In the wake of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last match in the US at Windy City Riot, El Phantasmo made his way to ringside to pay his respects to the Ace, only to be involved in an altercation with Konosuke Takeshita. Backstage, ELP reminded the Alpha of an epic bout the two had in Korakuen Hall in last year’s G1 Climax, and issued a challenge for Takeshita’s NEVER Openweight Championship. That match is now official for Resurgence- can Phantasmo get revenge for last summer, or will Takeshita’s record reign continue?

Brand new STRONG Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii will have his first defence against Drilla Moloney. After a wild rollercoaster of an Ironman Match in Chicago, Ishii finally managed to put away Gabe Kidd to end the Mad Man’s 11 month reign with the STRONG gold and pick up his first singles championship in three years. His business with the War Dogs is not done however, as Drilla Moloney steps up to face the Stone Pitbull. Moloney defeated Ishii during the New Japan Cup as part of a hugely successful transition to the heavyweight ranks; a transition that now sees his first singles championship challenge in NJPW. Can he end Ishii’s reign before it truly gets started?

NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone puts her title on the line against both Mina Shiwakawa and AZM in Ontario. Windy City Riot’s number one contender match between High Speed Queen AZM and new full time AEW signee Shirakwa ended in controversy when both women were counted out on the outside. As both contenders continued to fight backstage, a compromise was made, and both will challenge the CEO for the STRONG gold at Resurgence.

The World Class Wrecking Crew, Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs will put their NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships on the line against Templario and TJP in Ontario. Since claiming the gold last December, WCWC have scored wins over established Japanese teams in Roppongi ReVICE and the Intergalactic Jet Setters, and after facing these Hontai stars now take on United Empire. With Templario challenging for the IWGP junior Heavyweight Championship in Hiroshima this month, he could end the next as double champion, but can this UE duo get past the well oiled heavyweight machine that is the Wrecking Crew?

NJPW’s return to Ontario California was too much of an intriguing opportunity for the Young Bucks to pass up, and Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will return to the cerulean for the first time since New Beginning in Osaka at Resurgence. In the wake of a BULLET CLUB civil war between War Dogs and HOUSE OF TORTURE, the Bucks believe their era of BC, or indeed any ventures they get involved with is head and hsoulders above the rest, and look to prove that in eight man action against the Dogs, and alongside ‘some OG buddies’.

Absent from Windy City Riot, Fred Rosser is back at Resurgence, and ready to put in the work to teach Matt Vandagriff a lesson. After holding the STRONG Survivor spot for over a year, Vandagriff planned to move upwards by teaming with Fred Rosser at Battle in the valley. Yet the arrogant Vandagriff had little respect for his veteran partner and Academy Coach. Now Rosser is ready to deliver some very physical education to an unruly pupil.

In the kickoff, a new NJPW STRONG Survivor will be determined when CJ Tino faces Allan Breeze. Tino challenged Zane Jay for the Survivor spot at Windy City Riot, with Jay successfully defending. Yet as Jay turns his attention to training in the Noge Dojo and preparing for a Japanese debut, he has vacated the Survivor spot. Who will take the mantle as the next future prospect from the NJPW Academy?