wrestling / News
NJPW Dominion Results 6.4.23: SANADA Defends IGWP World Title, New Tag Team Champions
NJPW held its latest show Dominion on Sunday morning, with multiple title changes taking place and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* IWGP US Title #1 Contenders Match: Will Ospreay def. Lance Archer
* Titan, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Taichi, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championship Match: Catch 2/2 def. Intergalactic Jet Setters
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr def. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP & NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon def. HOUSE OF TORTURE and Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan. Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd) attacked Bishamon after the match.
* The competitors were announced for the G1 Climax 33 tournament.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: David Finlay def. El Phantasmo
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Master Wato
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Shota Umino
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA def. Yota Tsuj
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Bringing Lex Luger Back To WCW: ‘One Of The Better Decisions That I Made During That Time’
- Details On Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s Return, Creative Pitches
- WWE Talent Reportedly Have Better Outlook About Saudi Arabia Shows Now
- Update on Creative Plans Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Asked For In WWE