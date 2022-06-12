wrestling / News
NJPW Dominion Results: New IWGP Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More
NJPW Dominion took place on Sunday morning in Osaka, Japan and saw several titles including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship change hands. You can see the full results from the show, which took place at Osaka-Jo Hall, below per Fightful:
* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Manabu Nakanishi)
* BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)
* Toru Yano def. Doc Gallows
* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships Match: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) to win the titles.
／
🏯DOMINION 6.12 in OSAKA-JO HALL🏯
＼
IWGPタッグ選手権試合‼️チェーズ＆ファレ組が見事な連携プレーでO-カーン＆コブを追い込んでいく💥
王座防衛となるか⁉️
🆚 BULLET CLUB💀 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njdominion #NJPW pic.twitter.com/uSlexJpBtx
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 12, 2022
* Rocky Romero tried and failed to attack United Empire after the match.
* Participants were announced for the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament.
* Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto
／
🏯DOMINION 6.12 in OSAKA-JO HALL🏯
＼
AEW暫定世界王座戦 進出者決定戦‼️
この試合に勝利し、@JonMoxleyとベルトをかけて闘うのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @510njpw
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njdominion #NJPW pic.twitter.com/xgH7K8ettK
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 12, 2022
* KOPW 22 Provisional Trophy * 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Taichi (11-10)
／
🏯DOMINION 6.12 in OSAKA-JO HALL🏯
＼
『KOPW 2022』争奪戦 鷹木式10分無制限ピンフォールマッチ‼️
両者一歩も引かないこの勝負、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @taichi0319
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njdominion #NJPW pic.twitter.com/xwsG5OvBFd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 12, 2022
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson def. Tama Tonga (c) to win the title.
／
🏯DOMINION 6.12 in OSAKA-JO HALL🏯
＼
NEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️
両者序盤からフルスロットル💥
かつては同門、今宵は一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @Tama_Tonga × @MachineGunKA
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njdominion #NJPW pic.twitter.com/be90kABHT2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 12, 2022
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. SANADA to win the vacant title.
／
🏯DOMINION 6.12 in OSAKA-JO HALL🏯
＼
IWGP USヘビー級王座決定戦‼️
両者一歩も譲らない凄まじい技の応酬💥
この試合を制し、王座獲得するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @WillOspreay × @seiyasanada
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njdominion #NJPW pic.twitter.com/4cKFBio8p8
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 12, 2022
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada (c) to win the title.