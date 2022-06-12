NJPW Dominion Results: New IWGP Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More

NJPW Dominion took place on Sunday morning in Osaka, Japan and saw several titles including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship change hands. You can see the full results from the show, which took place at Osaka-Jo Hall, below per Fightful:

* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Manabu Nakanishi)

* BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)

* Toru Yano def. Doc Gallows

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships Match: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) to win the titles.

* Rocky Romero tried and failed to attack United Empire after the match.

* Participants were announced for the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament.

* Interim AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto

* KOPW 22 Provisional Trophy * 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Taichi (11-10)

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson def. Tama Tonga (c) to win the title.

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. SANADA to win the vacant title.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada (c) to win the title.