wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Fight Series Night 2 Results 4.19.22: Okada & YOH Win in Headliner
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) returned to Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall today for Night 2 of the Golden Fight Series. The event had an announced attendance of 374 people. Below are some results from the NJPW Golden Fight Series, per NJPW’s official website:
* Master Wato beat. Akio Fujita at 5:51.
* Ryusuke Taguchi beat Ryohei Oiwa at 7:42.
* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto beat Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma, & Togi Makabe at 8:35.
* DOUKI, Yoshino Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & El Desperado beat Gedo, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, & Taiji Ishimori at 10:33.
* Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga at 12:01.
* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi beat TAKA Michinoku & Taichi at 10:53.
* YOH & Kazuchika Okada beat BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito at 19:01.
