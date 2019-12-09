wrestling / News
NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 Results For Day Two 12.8.19
– NJPW held the second day of their Lion’s Break Project 2 event on Sunday in Anaheim, California. The results are below, per NJPW:
* Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin via a roll-up (6:38)
* Sterling and Logan Reigel defeated Mysterioso and Barrett Brown via an assisted DDT on Misterioso (8:03)
How’s this for a birthday present. @TheRiegelTwins made their #NJPW debut this weekend. Happy birthday and congratulations! #njbreak pic.twitter.com/QKnJ2yzYDK
— emiliosparks (@emiliosparks) December 9, 2019
* El Phantasmo defeated Clark Connors via the CR2 (7:05)
* Taiji Ishimori beat Ren Narita with the Yes Lock (10:59)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi, with Desparado pinning Romero (10:22)
#njbreak Main Event
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero@socaluncensored pic.twitter.com/BZhyNAF7lN
— Chad #TheChaosColumn (@ChaosNOrder626) December 8, 2019
