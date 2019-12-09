NJPW Lion’s Break Project 2 Results For Day Two 12.8.19

– NJPW held the second day of their Lion’s Break Project 2 event on Sunday in Anaheim, California. The results are below, per NJPW:

* Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin via a roll-up (6:38)

* Sterling and Logan Reigel defeated Mysterioso and Barrett Brown via an assisted DDT on Misterioso (8:03)

* El Phantasmo defeated Clark Connors via the CR2 (7:05)

* Taiji Ishimori beat Ren Narita with the Yes Lock (10:59)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeated Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi, with Desparado pinning Romero (10:22)