NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Results: Nic Nemeth and Matt Riddle Both Become Champions
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event New Beginning in Sapporo today at Hokkaido Prefectural General Sports Center Hokkai Kitael in Hokkaido, Japan. The event was newsworthy in that there were multiple title changes, with former WWE stars Nic Nemeth and Matt Riddle winning gold. Here are results, via NJPW1972.com:
* Toru Yano & Tomoya def. Shoma Kato & Tomoaki Honma
– Zack Sabre Jr. def. Yuji Nagata
– HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Boltin Oleg, Togi Makabe & Ryusuke Taguchi
– Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira & Callum Newman
– Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI) def. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)
– IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Mina Shirakawa
– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: SHO def. El Desperado (c) to win the title. This is Sho’s first reign, and ends El Desperado’s reign at 50 days. He won it at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.
– NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) def. Shota Umino
– NJPW World TV Championship: Matt Riddle def. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) to win the title. This is Riddle’s first reign, and ends Tanahashi’s run at 50 days. He won it at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.
– IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Nic Nemeth def. David Finlay (c) to win the title. This is Nemeth’s first reign, and ends Finlay’s run at 50 days. He won it at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.
⛄️THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO⛄️ 1日目
NEVER無差別級選手権試合
タマ・トンガから託された意志を継ぎNEVER戴冠を狙う👊
🆚 @Shooter_us × @151012EVIL#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njnbg pic.twitter.com/SuXQTv6S7D
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@ElDesperado5
Desperado ambushes SHO's entrance
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ItTKD9rYVG
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@MayuIwatani “Diving Foot Stomp“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/dNu9b9saVw
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
CHAOS Combination Attack
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/o8G3M7bESs
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@NicTNemeth “Super Kick & Danger Zone“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/AAtWeAvfIV
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
⛄️THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO⛄️ 1日目
NJPW WORLD認定TV選手権試合
元WWEスーパースター・マット・リドルが海を渡り、TV王座を狙う💥
🆚@SuperKingofBros × @tanahashi1_100#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njnbg pic.twitter.com/JGiKhNwWvv
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@ElDesperado5 “Chair Attack“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/25LQJTUlKo
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
⛄️THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO⛄️ 1日目
入場を襲われたSHOが怒涛の反撃😈
🆚 @njpwShowT × @ElDesperado5#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njnbg pic.twitter.com/VACE9LCeiQ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@SuperKingofBro “Floating Bro“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/8JgZBFPqJV
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
— Phillip (@Phillipclips) February 23, 2024
WANTED MAN @NicTNemeth makes his debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/wwiVNKFljT
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@NicTNemeth “Olympic slam“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/D8kah1HuUq
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
.@NicTNemeth “Famouser“
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/0LuYG3IXcX
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 23, 2024
— Phillip (@Phillipclips) February 23, 2024
