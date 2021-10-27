wrestling / News
NJPW Launching New Digital Series Next Week
NJPW is set to premiere a new digital series next week. The wrestling company has announced that NJPW Xtra is set to make its debut on November 1st.
The new series will feature news and highlights from NJPW and will release on the company’s English YouTube channel. You can see the full announcement below:
NJPW Xtra to debut next week! 【NJoA】
New YouTube show to present latest news, exclusive matchups
NJPW fans will have new destination viewing every week on YouTube starting soon, as NJPW Xtra will make its debut November 1.
Bringing together all the big news from NJPW rings around the world, Xtra will deliver highlights from action in Japan and on NJPW STRONG. Plus, fans can expect to see an exclusive match every week not available anywhere else!
On the first episode, we go back to Resurgence, and the pre-show match that saw the Stray Dog Army face Jordan Clearwater, Kevin Knight and the DKC!
Episode two on November 8 will see a huge singles match from Showdown in Philadelphia, as Alex Zayne and Will Ospreay go head to head for the first time ever!
Don’t miss Xtra every week on NJPW’s official English YouTube!