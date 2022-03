NJPW New Japan Cup Night One Results: Okada, Naito, More Advance

NJPW held night one of the New Japan Cup this morning at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan, with the show airing on New Japan World. Here are results, via Fightful:

* New Japan Cup First Round: CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku

* New Japan Cup First Round: YOSHI-HASHI def. Tomoaki Honma

* New Japan Cup First Round: Hirooki Goto def. Yuji Nagata

* New Japan Cup First Round: Jeff Cobb def. Togi Makabe

* New Japan Cup First Round: Taichi def. Toru Yano

* New Japan Cup First Round: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOH

* New Japan Cup First Round: Tetsuya Naito def. Yujiro Takahashi

* New Japan Cup First Round: Kazuchika Okada def. El Desperado