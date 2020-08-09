wrestling / News
NJPW Crowns New NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions at Summer Struggle (Clips)
The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships are vacant no longer following New Japan Summer Struggle night eight. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto defeated SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada on the show, which took place on Sunday morning. You can see our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the show here and see clips from the match below.
The six-man titles were vacated at the start of the month after Evil said he didn’t want to defend the titles following his turn and exit from Los Ingobernables de Japon. This marks Goto and YOSHI-HASHI’s first runs with the titles; Ishii held the titles for just a day along with Beretta and Toru Yano after winning them at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January of 2018 and losing them to Bullet Club the next night.
Tomohiro Ishii 'Backhand Chop' & 'Elbow'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njsst #njpwworld
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 9, 2020
.@YOSHIHASHICHAOS 'Lariat'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njsst #njpwworld
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 9, 2020
／
🔷SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020🔷(8/9)を公開‼️
＼
CHAOS💥同門対決となった第21代NEVER無差別級6人タッグ王座決定トーナメント決勝戦‼️
激戦必至‼️果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 CHAOS💥 × CHAOS💥
📲 #njpwworld で配信中✨‼️
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njsst #njpw pic.twitter.com/GcTHEvkx8Y
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 9, 2020
