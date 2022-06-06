NJPW Announces Penalties To Kota Ibushi, Takami Ohbari & More Over Recent Issues

NJPW has taken action against Kota Ibushi, Takami Ohbari, and a member of NJPW staff over their dispute over the last several weeks. As you likely know, Ibushi took his issues with NJPW executives public last month when he posted to social media app LINE to reveal that talent relations member Kikuchi had threatened to end his NJPW conttract over an unapproved appearance in March. Ibushi also alleged that several bosses in the company have been involved in sexual harassment as well as dealing with the Yakuza. He gave an update later in the month where he said Kikuchi and Ohbari refused to apologize or meet with him and that the the stress of the situation caused his mother to attempt suicide.

NJPW issued a statement on Sunday after holding a press conference to address the matter. Fightful reports that the summation read:

“Kota Ibushi is, and will remain a key member of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling roster. This kind of severe disagreement between company and talent should not happen again; in order to prevent any such instances in the future, and ensure the best possible working environment for talent, we will be actively engaged in discussion with Mr. Ibushi about improving company policy and implementing proper procedure. We again would like to apologise to fans, wrestlers and personnel for the concern and the disruption caused in the middle of the Best of the Super Jr. tour.”

The full announcement notes that Ibushi has been fined 10% of his pay for three months, as has Ohbari. The member of NJPW staff (who is unnamed) also had a 10% fine for three months and is being transferred to a different position: