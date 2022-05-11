Kota Ibushi Shares Messages Alluding To Tension With NJPW, References ‘Sexually Harassing Bosses’

Kota Ibushi has caused a stir after he shared some messages on social media alluding to tension with NJPW management. Ibushi, who has been out of action since he suffered a dislocated shoulder in October at the G1 Climax Finals, posted to Twitter on Tuesday with messages (translated by Twitter user @golden_kuma) in which he referenced exposing “Cheaters-gun” and “sexually harassing bosses, from the company president’s lies to his unreasonable power harrasments this time … Get prepared for this! [Tokyo Sports] and TV Asahi too. I don’t care.”

The messages include screenshots from Ibushi of chats on the popular Asian mobile app LINE between the NJPW star and Kikushi, who Voices of Wrestling reports (per Wrestling Observer) is a member of NJPW’s talent relations department. According to the report, Kikuchi threatened to end Ibushi’s contract after he made appeared at a recent Just Tap Out show that Kikuchi did not approve. Ibushi also reportedly told NJPW that he was ready for the New Japan Cup and was scheduled to win the tournament, but was pulled by Kikuchi due to the acvice of a doctor over a “minor concern.”

The messages as translated by @golden_kuma are below. It is unclear when the conversations betweeen Ibushi and Kikuchi took place.

Ibushi: I'll expose all about the former cheaters-gun (already returned) and the sexually harrasing bosses, from the company president's lies to his unreasonable power harrasments this time 🤗

Get prepared for this❗

ToSpo and TV Asahi too. I don't care~

Ibushi's LINE chat with Kikuchi-san (presumably a member of NJPW officials) Kikuchi: Maybe we should end your contract with NJPW Ibushi: If I'm told so from the NJPW side, I can't complain. I'll get things settled. It's fine if you just fire me.

Ibushi: As we discussed, it turned out that what's black is still black. I'm not a robot. Kikuchi stinked since he wanted me to return before Wrestle Kingdom if I was healed up. I endured it tho.

Ibushi: You know what is going on behind the scenes if you've been in the business for no less than 18 years. I don't think it is a negative thing, I take it rather positively. I'm very very calm. Thanks for your concern