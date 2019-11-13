NJPW President Harold Meij Denies That New Japan Tried To Keep Kenny Omega Out of Japan

As we previously reported, Kenny Omega was allegedly stopped from trying to enter Japan for a DDT Pro show, although Kenny said that the incident wasn’t as bad as people reported.

In an interview with NJPW’s official website, NJPW president Harold Meij denied that the promotion was responsible for keeping Omega out of Japan.

He said: “By the way, a few days ago, there were some unbelievable rumors that New Japan Pro-Wrestling tried to prevent Kenny Omega from entering Japan, but there was no reason why a company could not do that. I don’t want to do that. I thought it would be through because it was a rumors spread from somebody’s speculation, but I mentioned that it was important to tell the fact by denying it once. Kenny Omega has made a great contribution to the New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I wish him success.“