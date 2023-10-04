wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Destruction Night 17 Results: House of Torture vs. Just Four Guys
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seventeen of their Road to Destruction tour from Akita Terrsa in Akita, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) def. Oskar Leube & Toru Yano
* YOSHI-HASHI & Yuto Nakashima def. United Empire (Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb)
* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Oleg Boltin def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Shota Umino & Yuji Nagata
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) & Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)
* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, David Finlay & Gedo) def. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Lio Rush, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)
