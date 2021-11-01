NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night Eight Results: LIJ vs. Suzuki-gun In Main Event, More

The eighth night of the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour is officially in the books, with another LIJ vs. Suzuki-gun main event and much more. The event took place at Kumagaya Citizen Gymnasium in Kumagaya, Saitama, Japan, and aired on NJPW World.

Here are the quick results from the show (via Fightful):

* Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima went to a time limit draw

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Togi Makabe & Toru Yano

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA) def. Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata

* House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) & Ryusuke Taguchi

* BULLET CLUB (Jado, KENTA, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)