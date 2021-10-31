wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Power Struggle Night Six Results: LIJ Battles Suzuki-gun Again
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of their Road to Power Struggle tour this morning, with LIJ battling Suzuki-gun in the main event. The show was held at the Iwate Industrial Cultural Center Apio in Takizawa, Iwate, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Togi Makabe defeated Kosei Fujita, Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles
* The United Empire (Aaron Henare & The Great-O-Khan) defeated Toru Yano & Tomoaki Honma
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) defeated House Of Torture (EVIL, Dick Togo & SHO)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuji Nagata defeated BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Gedo)
* BULLET CLUB (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & DOUKI) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & BUSHI)
佇まいがイケメン紳士のそれ#njpst #njpw #デスペラード 選手 pic.twitter.com/O2pvXWjM5x
— Sato (@sato__36) October 30, 2021
