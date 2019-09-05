NJPW Sets Tag Team Title Match For NJPW Destruction in Beppu

– NJPW has added a tag team championship stipulation to the previously non-title match at NJPW Destruction in Beppu. The company announced on Wednesday, as you can see below, that Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI’s contest against Guerrillas of Destiny is now for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

The match was changed after HASHI, Ishii, and Rocky Romero beat the G.O.D. and Jado at Road to Destruction on Wednesday morning. Destruction in Beppu takes place on September 15th.