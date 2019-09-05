wrestling / News
NJPW Sets Tag Team Title Match For NJPW Destruction in Beppu
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has added a tag team championship stipulation to the previously non-title match at NJPW Destruction in Beppu. The company announced on Wednesday, as you can see below, that Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI’s contest against Guerrillas of Destiny is now for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.
The match was changed after HASHI, Ishii, and Rocky Romero beat the G.O.D. and Jado at Road to Destruction on Wednesday morning. Destruction in Beppu takes place on September 15th.
Major change to Destruction in Beppu!
September 15 sees YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii take on GOD in what is now an IWGP Tag Team Championship match!https://t.co/rsy9zrft99#njpw #njdest pic.twitter.com/VSX3pBvLfD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: AEW World Title Confirmed Found, Investigation Still Open
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test
- Nikki Cross On Being Told She and Alexa Bliss Were Winning Women’s Tag Titles, The Feeling After She Won
- Jim Ross on Why CM Punk Was Treated Unfairly by WWE Higher-Ups, Punk Making Cut List Multiple Times, How Punk Was Considered ‘High Maintenance’